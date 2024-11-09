Kevin Knox News: Strong outing in G League opener

Knox tallied 24 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 133-118 win over the Valley Suns.

Knox finished second on the team in scoring behind Quinten Post and was the only player to block a shot for Santa Cruz. While it was a solid opener for Knox, he struggled from deep, which limits his upside.