Kevin Knox News: Struggles in return

Knox (knee) ended with 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 137-100 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Knox showed signs of rust shooting the ball in his return from a knee injury Sunday. Through 21 G League regular-season contests, the journeyman forward is averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds 2.3 assists and 3.2 three-pointers in 39.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from deep.