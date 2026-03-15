Kevin Knox News: Tallies 34 points in G League win

Knox posted 34 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists during 37 minutes in Saturday's 125-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Knox had his most efficient performance since Feb. 27, and the six three-pointers tied his second-best total over 37 games played this season. He also produced more than seven rebounds for the second consecutive contest. After putting four straight disappointing performances behind him, he'll look to stay in top form for upcoming contests.