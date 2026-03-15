Kevin Knox News: Tallies 34 points in victory
Knox posted 34 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists during 37 minutes in Saturday's 125-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Knox had his most efficient performance since Feb. 27, and the six three-pointers tied his second-best total over 37 games played this season. He also produced more than seven rebounds for the second consecutive time. After leaving behind a series of four disappointing performances, he'll look to stay in top form for upcoming contests.
Kevin Knox
Free Agent
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