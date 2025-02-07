Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Love Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Love is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a head cold.

Love was initially deemed probable for Friday's contest due to a left knee contusion but has been downgraded to questionable with a head cold injury designation. Regardless, the veteran big man has only appeared in two of Miami's last 10 outings, so his potential absence shouldn't significantly affect the team's rotation.

