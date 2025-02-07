Kevin Love Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Love is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a head cold.
Love was initially deemed probable for Friday's contest due to a left knee contusion but has been downgraded to questionable with a head cold injury designation. Regardless, the veteran big man has only appeared in two of Miami's last 10 outings, so his potential absence shouldn't significantly affect the team's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now