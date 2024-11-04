Kevin Love Injury: Late scratch
Love has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings due to return to competition conditioning.
Love was initially left off the injury report, suggesting he was clear to make his season debut, but it appears the veteran will need a few days to regain his condition after being away from the team for an extended period. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Phoenix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now