Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Love (conditioning) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love has yet to make his season debut due to personal reasons, though the veteran appears to be nearing a return to game action as the club works him back to playing form. The 36-year-old's next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Kevin Love
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now