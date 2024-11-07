Kevin Love Injury: Won't play Friday
Love (conditioning) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Love has yet to make his season debut due to personal reasons, though the veteran appears to be nearing a return to game action as the club works him back to playing form. The 36-year-old's next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.
