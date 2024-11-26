Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Love Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Love is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Bucks due to back spasms.

Love tallied two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in seven minutes before exiting Tuesday's game early due to back spasms. In the veteran big man's absence, Nikola Jovic, Thomas Bryant and Kel'el Ware are candidates to receive increased playing time. Love's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Charlotte.

