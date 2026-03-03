Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Love (rest) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Love took a seat for Monday's clash due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Wednesday evening. The veteran center is averaging 5.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 14.8 minutes over his last five showings, all as a reserve.

Kevin Love
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Love
