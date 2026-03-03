Kevin Love News: Available for Wednesday
Love (rest) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Love took a seat for Monday's clash due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Wednesday evening. The veteran center is averaging 5.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 14.8 minutes over his last five showings, all as a reserve.
