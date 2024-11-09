Kevin Love News: Available to play Sunday
Love (not injury related) is not on the injury report and is available to make his season debut Sunday against the Timberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Love has yet to play this season due to personal reasons, but the veteran forward is expected to suit up Sunday. He should add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, though he's not likely to play a sizable role off the bench.
