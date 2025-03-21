Kevin Love News: Back in rotation Friday
Love ended with no counting stats over six minutes during Friday's 102-98 loss to the Rockets.
Love played six minutes off the bench, suiting up for the first time in the past eight games. The veteran has played a total of just seven games this calendar year, scoring 27 total points. Now in the twilight of his career, it would appear as though the end might be closer than we think.
