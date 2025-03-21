Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Love

Kevin Love News: Back in rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Love ended with no counting stats over six minutes during Friday's 102-98 loss to the Rockets.

Love played six minutes off the bench, suiting up for the first time in the past eight games. The veteran has played a total of just seven games this calendar year, scoring 27 total points. Now in the twilight of his career, it would appear as though the end might be closer than we think.

