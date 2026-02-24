Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Collects nine boards off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:16am

Love ended with five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.

Both Love and Kyle Filipowski played 24 minutes, but Filipowski should see a larger share of playing time in more competitive games going forward. Love is a part-time player at this stage of his career, and he's tallied at least 20 minutes just one time since the start of February.

Kevin Love
Utah Jazz
