Kevin Love News: Collects nine boards off bench
Love ended with five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.
Both Love and Kyle Filipowski played 24 minutes, but Filipowski should see a larger share of playing time in more competitive games going forward. Love is a part-time player at this stage of his career, and he's tallied at least 20 minutes just one time since the start of February.
