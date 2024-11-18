Kevin Love News: Coming off bench Monday

Love will come off the bench in Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Jimmy Butler (ankle) returning from a four-game absence, the Heat will opt to keep Haywood Highsmith in the starting five and move Love to the bench. The veteran big man has started in all four of his regular-season outings this year, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists across only 11.8 minutes per game.