Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Coming off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Love will come off the bench in Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Jimmy Butler (ankle) returning from a four-game absence, the Heat will opt to keep Haywood Highsmith in the starting five and move Love to the bench. The veteran big man has started in all four of his regular-season outings this year, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists across only 11.8 minutes per game.

Kevin Love
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now