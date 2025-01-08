Kevin Love News: Doubtful for Thursday
Love (personal) has been ruled doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Despite being healthy and available, Love hasn't played in the last five games. He hasn't seen the floor in nine out of the last 10 games, but in his lone appearance, he started and posted five points, six rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes.
