Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 1:49pm

Love (personal) has been ruled doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite being healthy and available, Love hasn't played in the last five games. He hasn't seen the floor in nine out of the last 10 games, but in his lone appearance, he started and posted five points, six rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes.

Kevin Love
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
