Kevin Love News: Erupts in third quarter vs. Pacers

Love totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in 12 minutes during Friday's 124-111 victory over Indiana.

All 15 of Love's points Friday came in the third quarter as he helped extend the Heat's lead to as much as 22. Love missed Miami's first eight games of the 2024-25 regular season due to personal reasons, but he has started in the last three games, though his minutes will likely stay in the low teens as he works his way back to game speed.