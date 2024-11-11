Kevin Love News: Limited minutes in season debut

Love ended with six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 13 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 victory over Minnesota.

While the 36-year-old big got the start in his season debut, Nikola Jovic saw the bigger workload in Miami's frontcourt, playing 23 minutes off the bench. Love averaged only 16.8 minutes a game for the Heat in 2023-24 during the regular season and saw even less court time in the playoffs, so it's unlikely his role will increase significantly even after he gets his legs under him.