Kevin Love News: Limited minutes in season debut
Love ended with six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 13 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 victory over Minnesota.
While the 36-year-old big got the start in his season debut, Nikola Jovic saw the bigger workload in Miami's frontcourt, playing 23 minutes off the bench. Love averaged only 16.8 minutes a game for the Heat in 2023-24 during the regular season and saw even less court time in the playoffs, so it's unlikely his role will increase significantly even after he gets his legs under him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now