Kevin Love News: Minor role continues

Love had four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Since missing a Dec. 2 loss to Boston due to a back issue, Love has appeared in five straight games. However, he's played double-digit minutes three times during that stretch and scored in double figures only twice. Across 14 appearances this season (four starts), the veteran big man has averaged 11.8 minutes per game.