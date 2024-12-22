Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Love News: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 11:51am

Love (personal) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love will likely suit up Monday after he was held out of Saturday's loss to the Magic due to personal reasons. The veteran forward has seen a reduced role with Miami this season, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 8.6 minutes per contest.

Kevin Love
Miami Heat
