Kevin Love News: Ruled out against Toronto

Love (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Love will miss a fifth straight game Friday for the Heat, as he will not be available to take on the Raptors in Toronto due to personal reasons. The 36-year-old big man has played in only 19 games for Miami this season and hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective during his time on the floor, averaging career-lows in points (5.5), rebounds (4.1) and assists (1.0).