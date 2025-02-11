Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Love (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

The veteran big man has not been a regular member of Miami's rotation in 2024-25, therefore his absence shouldn't have a major impact Wednesday. Love's next chance to become available is Thursday against Dallas. Nikola Jovic should remain locked in as the top backup center behind Bam Adebayo for the Heat against Oklahoma City.

