Kevin Love News: Ruled out for Wednesday
Love (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
The veteran big man has not been a regular member of Miami's rotation in 2024-25, therefore his absence shouldn't have a major impact Wednesday. Love's next chance to become available is Thursday against Dallas. Nikola Jovic should remain locked in as the top backup center behind Bam Adebayo for the Heat against Oklahoma City.
