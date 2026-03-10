Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Sniffs double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Love accumulated 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors.

Despite the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (nose) for the rest of the year, the rebuilding Jazz remain likely to give the lion's share of the center minutes to Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe. Since the All-Star break, Love has averaged 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per tilt while shooting 42.9 percent from deep covering six outings.

Kevin Love
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
