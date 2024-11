Love is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Not only will Love be making his 2024-25 regular-season debut Sunday, but he will also draw the start while Nikola Jovic retreats to the bench. In 55 regular-season games (five starts) for Miami during the 2023-24 campaign, Love averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 16.8 minutes per game.