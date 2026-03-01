Kevin Love headshot

Kevin Love News: Will rest for Monday's game

Love is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets for rest purposes.

Love will get the night off Monday after appearing in each of Utah's previous four games. Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe figure to see the majority of the minutes at center due to the plethora of injuries the team is dealing with in the frontcourt.

