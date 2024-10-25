Kevin Love News: Won't travel with team for Saturday

Love has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, and he was absent from Friday's practice due to personal reasons.

Love will not travel with the team to Charlotte due to personal reasons, though he could return by Monday's game against the Pistons in Miami. However, the 36-year-old was ruled out of Wednesday's regular-season opener hours before tipoff, and it is unclear how long his absence will last. With both Love and Kel'el Ware (illness) ruled out, Jaime Jaquez and Thomas Bryant will likely see an uptick in minutes.