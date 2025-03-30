Kevin McCullar Injury: Out with knee soreness

McCullar didn't play in Saturday's 108-97 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to right knee soreness.

This is a new injury for McCullar, who averaged 11.6 points per game across 13 regular-season appearances for Westchester, but it appears minor. Westchester has a first-round bye in the G League playoffs and will play Thursday against the winner of the quarterfinals matchup between the Maine Celtics and Capital City Go-Go.