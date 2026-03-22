Kevin McCullar Injury: Sits out another G League game

McCullar was inactive Sunday for the G League Westchester Knicks' 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm due to a right quadriceps injury.

The two-way player was unavailable for both ends of Westchester's back-to-back set, as he was also sidelined for Saturday's 129-98 loss to the College Park Skyhawks. It's unclear if the injury will prevent him from suiting up for the parent club in its home matchup with the Wizards, which is set to tip off a few hours after the G League game concluded. For what it's worth, the Knicks' official injury report lists McCullar as questionable for the matchup with the Wizards, but he has no injury attached to his name. Even if McCullar suits up against Washington, he may not be part of the rotation while the game is competitive.