Kevin McCullar News: Big performance in G League

McCullar recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and five blocks across 37 minutes Thursday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 128-121 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

The two-way player has served as one of Westchester's top options during his various stints with the affiliate this season. Through 14 G League contests, McCullar is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.3 minutes per contest. McCullar will rejoin the parent club for Friday's game against the Nets, but the Knicks are listing him as questionable while they wait until closer to game time to decide which of their two-way players they will make active for the contest.