Kevin McCullar News: Dominant in G League victory

McCullar accrued 31 points (13-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 11 assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Sunday's 120-110 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

McCullar had a superb outing that included season-high counts of points, assists and steals, in addition to his third double-double of the season. It was the 12th G League start for the two-way player, who has otherwise struggled to find consistency at the NBA level this season.