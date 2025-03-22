Kevin McCullar News: Dominant in G League win

McCullar played 42 minutes Friday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 130-125 win versus the Skyhawks and totaled 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

McCullar racked up a team-high 10 assists and has now compiled a triple-double in back-to-back games played. While the two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game since recovering from knee surgery he underwent last spring, he continues to dominate in the G League and is now averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals across his first 11 outings.