Kevin McCullar News: Dominant in G League win
McCullar played 42 minutes Friday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 130-125 win versus the Skyhawks and totaled 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.
McCullar racked up a team-high 10 assists and has now compiled a triple-double in back-to-back games played. While the two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game since recovering from knee surgery he underwent last spring, he continues to dominate in the G League and is now averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals across his first 11 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now