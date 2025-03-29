Kevin McCullar News: Logs eight assists in G League win

McCullar played 34 minutes Friday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 108-101 win over the Go-Go and compiled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, two steals and a block.

McCullar was an effective floor general during Friday's win as he dished out a team-high eight assists. The two-way player is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 13 games since making his debut G league in January after recovering from knee surgery he underwent last year.