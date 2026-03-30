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Kevin McCullar News: No longer on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

McCullar (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

McCullar, who's seen the majority of his minutes this season while with the G League's Westchester Knicks, has missed time due to a right quadriceps injury. However, he's managed to put this injury behind him. The G League regular season concluded Saturday, so McCullar will be available for Tuesday's game in Houston if needed. The 25-year-old is averaging 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20 appearances this year with New York.

Kevin McCullar
New York Knicks
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