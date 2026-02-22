Kevin McCullar News: No run in Saturday's win

McCullar (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Knicks' 108-106 win over the Rockets.

New York recalled the two-way player ahead of Saturday's contest after he suited up earlier in the day for the Westchester Knicks in their 122-114 win over the Cleveland Charge and finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal. McCullar is averaging just 7.6 minutes per game over 16 appearances at the NBA level this season and will likely struggle to find regular playing time while New York has all of its key forwards available.