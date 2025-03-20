Kevin McCullar News: Posts triple-double in G League

McCullar played 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 138-123 win over the Skyhawks and totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

McCullar had his best outing of the season since making his debut in January as he racked up his first triple-double. He was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 63.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 75.0 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has not seen any action in the NBA this season and should continue to play exclusively in the G League.