Kevin McCullar headshot

Kevin McCullar News: Productive in G League Playoff loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

McCullar played 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 124-118 playoff loss versus Maine and logged 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

McCullar led the team in assists and finished second in points scored behind Moses Brown during Thursday's playoff loss. The two-way player averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 13 outings in the G League and could be recalled to the parent club ahead of their playoff run.

Kevin McCullar
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
