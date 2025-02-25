Kevin McCullar News: Returns to G League action

McCullar (calf) posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

McCullar returned to game action after sustaining a calf injury on Feb. 7, leading Westchester's second unit in steals and assists. The two-way forward has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, and he has played in only three G League games due to injuries to his knee and calf. In those three G League outings, McCullar has averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 14.0 minutes per contest.