Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin McCullar headshot

Kevin McCullar News: Sees action late in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

McCullar (knee) played the final 2:58 of Tuesday's 105-91 win over the 76ers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one foul during his time on the court.

While he was on assignment in the G League, McCullar was inactive for the Westchester Knicks' regular-season finale Saturday against the Capital City Go-Go due to right knee soreness, but the two-way player's ability to play in the tail end of a blowout win with the parent club three days later suggests that he's healthy again. McCullar has made just two appearances at the NBA level all season, and he'll likely rejoin Westchester when it begins its G League playoff run Thursday versus the Maine Celtics.

Kevin McCullar
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now