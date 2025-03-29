Kevin Obanor News: Hauls in 19 boards in G League

Obanor tallied 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-3 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 40 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 121-114 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Obanor led both teams with 19 boards (including eight on the offensive side of the floor), which was his most of the G League season since Jan. 9 when he collected 20 rebounds against the College Park Skyhawks. Friday was arguably his most productive outing of the season in a year that saw him mostly operate off the bench.