Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 5:24pm

Porter (leg) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gross of SB Nation reports.

Porter was replaced by Cam Thomas at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter, and the former is being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room to determine whether he can return to Tuesday's game. Thomas, Gary Trent and Gary Harris are candidates to see an uptick in minutes for as long as Porter is out of the game.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago