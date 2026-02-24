Kevin Porter Injury: Goes to locker room
Porter (leg) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gross of SB Nation reports.
Porter was replaced by Cam Thomas at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter, and the former is being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room to determine whether he can return to Tuesday's game. Thomas, Gary Trent and Gary Harris are candidates to see an uptick in minutes for as long as Porter is out of the game.
