Kevin Porter

Kevin Porter Injury: Late addition to report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Porter (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, and he will likely be a game-time call for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench this season, and if he is sidelined, Amir Coffey, Jordan Miller and Bones Hyland are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
