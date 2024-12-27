Kevin Porter Injury: Late addition to report Friday

Porter (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, and he will likely be a game-time call for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench this season, and if he is sidelined, Amir Coffey, Jordan Miller and Bones Hyland are candidates for an uptick in playing time.