Kevin Porter Injury: Likely done for season

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that he would be surprised if Porter (knee) played again this season, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter -- who was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs -- has missed nine of the Bucks' last 12 games due to a lingering right knee injury. Given that a loss Saturday will official eliminate the Bucks from playoff contention, the Bucks won't have much reason to rush Porter back to the court while he's anything less than 100 percent. Assuming Porter's 2025-26 campaign is over, he'll finish with averages of 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per game, with his assists and steals numbers both representing career highs. AJ Green and Gary Trent are among the players who could continue to handle increased roles in Porter's absence.