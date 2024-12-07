Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter Injury: Likely to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Per head coach Ty Lue on Saturday, Porter (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against Houston, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Porter has been sidelined for the Clippers' last three games due to a sprained right ankle. He was able to work through Saturday's practice and is on track to return to action Sunday. In the nine games prior to his injury, Porter averaged 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 22.7 minutes per game.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
