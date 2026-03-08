Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter Injury: Out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Porter (knee) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game versus the Magic.

This will be Porter's third consecutive game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's game against the Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will join Porter on the inactive list Sunday, so Ryan Rollins figures to be very busy on offense.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
