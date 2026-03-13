Kevin Porter Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Porter (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Porter returned from a four-game absence due to a right knee issue in Thursday's loss to Miami, though he's now in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest with the knee problem. If the 25-year-old guard is ruled out for the front end of this back-to-back set, AJ Green and Cam Thomas would be candidates for increased playing time.
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