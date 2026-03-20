Kevin Porter Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Porter (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game in Phoenix.
Porter has missed two of the past three games due to right knee synovitis, and he's in danger of sitting his second straight game Saturday. If Porter is forced to spend another game on the sidelines, Ryan Rollins will continue to operate as the lead dog on offense and there will be more minutes available for AJ Green and Cam Thomas.
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