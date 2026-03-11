Kevin Porter Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Porter (knee) questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Porter has a chance to end a four-game absence with right knee swelling. If he returns, fewer minutes would be open for Ryan Rollins, Cam Thomas and Gary Trent in the backcourt.
