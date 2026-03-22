Kevin Porter Injury: Remains out for Monday
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Porter will miss a third consecutive contest due to right knee synovitis, marking his eighth absence this month. With the 25-year-old guard sidelined, Cam Thomas and Gary Trent are candidates for increased minutes, while Ryan Rollins is likely to continue seeing increased playmaking duties. Porter's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Portland.
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