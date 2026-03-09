Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter Injury: Remains out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Porter will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to right knee inflammation, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday in Miami. In the meantime, Gary Trent and Cam Thomas are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
