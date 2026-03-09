Kevin Porter Injury: Remains out for Tuesday
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Porter will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to right knee inflammation, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday in Miami. In the meantime, Gary Trent and Cam Thomas are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
