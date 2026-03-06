Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Porter (knee) will not play Saturday against the Jazz.
Porter will be sidelined for the second straight game Saturday. It remains in the air if he will be cleared in time for Sunday's game against the Magic. Ryan Rollins is likely to soak up more usage in Porter's absence.
