Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Porter (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Porter will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive contest with a right knee issue, and he doesn't appear to have a clear timetable for a return to the floor. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) also out, Ryan Rollins should continue to operate as the top point guard for the Bucks on Saturday and handle the lion's share of the playmaking responsibilities.
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