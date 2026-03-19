Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Porter will miss his sixth game this month due to right knee synovitis, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Phoenix. Ryan Rollins will likely take on more playmaking duties in Porter's absence, while AJ Green, Ousmane Dieng and Cam Thomas are candidates for increased playing time.
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