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Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:04pm

Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Porter will miss his sixth game this month due to right knee synovitis, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday in Phoenix. Ryan Rollins will likely take on more playmaking duties in Porter's absence, while AJ Green, Ousmane Dieng and Cam Thomas are candidates for increased playing time.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
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